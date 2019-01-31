Drivers warned of icy conditions after Derbyshire firefighters’ water freezes on road

Firefighters from Staveley Fire Station have warned members of the public about icy conditions after water from their hose pipes had frozen on the roads.

The fire, on Lime Street, Eckington, started in the early hours of this morning when the car was “well alight”, however the water Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service used had froze and turned to ice across the road

Police warning to take extra care on icy roads.

The car was eventually extinguished safely, however the firefighers have warned about the risk of ice in the area.

A tweet said: “Staveley white watch attended a car, well alight, on Lime Rd, Eckington using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“The local authority was contacted as water used at the incident had frozen due to the weather conditions.

“Be aware and drive/walk carefully in the area.”