Here's the location of every fixed speed camera in and around Matlock - in pictures

Following an increase in the number of drivers speeding across Derbyshire we are highlighting the location of speed cameras in a bid to encourage people to slow down.

Latest available figures from the Home Office, which relate to 2017, show 8,722 people paid fines after being caught by all types of speed camera in Derbyshire. That compares to 8,521 in 2016.New figures are expected to be released for 2018 in October this year.

A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath near St Johns Road
A6 Dale Road North, Darley Dale near The Parkway
A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell opposite Lakeside
A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell near Holme Lane
