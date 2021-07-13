Lane shut off on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down
Highways England have closed a lane on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29 this morning after a vehicle broke down.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:41 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:00 am
The incident on the motorway, in the middle of Junction 28 and Junction 29 northbound, occurred earlier today (Tuesday, July 13) following a vehicle break down.
One lane of the M1 has temporarily been shut off while recovery workers make their way to the scene.
The broken down vehicle is expected to be cleared between 10.30am and 10.45am this morning and normal traffic conditions will resume.