Lane shut off on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle breaks down

Highways England have closed a lane on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29 this morning after a vehicle broke down.

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:00 am

The incident on the motorway, in the middle of Junction 28 and Junction 29 northbound, occurred earlier today (Tuesday, July 13) following a vehicle break down.

One lane of the M1 has temporarily been shut off while recovery workers make their way to the scene.

The broken down vehicle is expected to be cleared between 10.30am and 10.45am this morning and normal traffic conditions will resume.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29. Credit: Highways England.
A vehicle has broken down on the M1 northbound between Junction 28 and 29. Credit: Highways England.

Rail bosses aim to cut emissions on Derbyshire services with 'greener' trains

Road closed in Derbyshire town due to water leak

Daft and dodgy North-East Derbyshire drivers caught on camera

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Highways England