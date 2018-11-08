Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.
They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until November 21:
A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon
A5111 Derby
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
A514 Derby
B6019 South Normanton/Alfreton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A6096 Spondon
A52 Derby
B6179 Swanwick Hill
Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A6007 Codnor
A632 Matlock to Chesterfield
Old Rd, Heage
B6013 Belper
A514 Stanton by Bridge
B5023 Idridgehay
Clover Nook Rd, Cotes Park Ind Est.
B600 Pyebridge
A514 Ticknall
Ball Lane, Thulston
A623 Peak Forest
Grampian Way, Sinfin
A6 Taddington
Church Lane, South Wingfield
Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill
A515 Ashbourne to Sudbury
B5053 Ashbourne
A5111 Derby
A616 Clowne
Station Rd, Spinkhill
Pastures Hill, Littleover
Manor Rd, Brimington
Milton Rd, Repton
B600 Alfreton
B5036 Wirksworth
Sancroft Rd, Spondon
Infinity Way, Chellaston
Slack Lane, Nether Heage
Derby Rd, Risley
B6179 Little Eaton
Stores Rd, Derby
Aston on Trent