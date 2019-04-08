New funding to help tackle potholes in Derbyshire

An extra £1million to help fix Derbyshire’s potholes has been welcomed by council leaders.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced Derbyshire County Council is to get a £1,015m share of Government cash – out of a total £50m for local authorities – to mend potholes.

Councillor Simon Spencer, the council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “We know that potholes are an ongoing concern for local residents which is why we are committed to fixing them as a top priority.

“Last year we invested an extra £6m and put on extra gangs of roadworkers with specialist machinery to mend potholes. These extra resources has resulted in 72,000 potholes being fixed since January 2018 which is more than three times as many that were typically being fixed in previous years.

“But we recognise there is still more to do so this extra £1m plus is very much welcome. It will help us continue to improve our roads, making them safer and getting them into a condition where they are better-placed to withstand future bad weather.”