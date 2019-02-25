Overturned vehicle leads to closure of A6 in Matlock Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A6 is currently closed north of Matlock because of an overturned vehicle. Bus company Trent Barton tweeted about the road closure, saying a vehicle was on its roof. An overturned vehicle has led to the closure of the A6 in Matlock The 6.1 bus service is currently terminating northbound at Matlock. Motorists are being warned of long delays in the area. This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire until February 27 - in pictures