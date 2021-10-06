PayByPhone app service launches in 30 Derbyshire Dales car parks

PayByPhone came online at all district car parks this week, with features including text reminders when your session is about to expire, and maps to locate the nearest site and find your way back to the vehicle.

Council leader Garry Purdy said: “We are delighted to be working with PayByPhone to make parking easier and more convenient for our residents and visitors.

“Card payments in our car parks have been available for some time, but a real bonus of the new partnership is that people can avoid queuing at payment machines.”

He added: “Should they wish to stay longer than originally planned, the PayByPhone app allows them to extend their parking session via their phones up to the maximum time, without having to worry about rushing back to their cars.”

For a full list of areas where PayByPhone is available and to start using it, people can download it via from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or visit paybyphone.co.uk.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, claims to be one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than £430million in payments every year.

Sales director Adam Dolphin said: “We are thrilled to launch PayByPhone with Derbyshire Dales District Council, helping to make the parking experience as hassle-free as possible for residents and visitors to this area of outstanding natural beauty.

“People have busy lives and our app simplifies things so they can get on with what matters most to them, without having to worry about parking.”

He added: “I would encourage drivers to download the app before their visit - registration takes less than 30 seconds – so that they can make use of the new service immediately.”

As well as user convenience, proponents of the scheme say parking is also a better option for the environment, as it helps to reduce the number of enforcement and maintenance vehicles on the roads, and therefore cuts exhaust emissions.