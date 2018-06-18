Person hit by train between Sheffield and Stockport

Train services between Stockport and Sheffield are currently unable to run after a person was hit by a train.

The incident is affecting East Midlands Trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route.

The line is closed in both directions between Sheffield and Stockport.

East Midlands Trains said it expected normal conditions would resume around 1pm.

The company said they had arranged ticket acceptance on the following routes:

Sheffield - Leeds - Cross Country Trains

Sheffield - Leeds - Northern Rail

Leeds - Manchester - Transpennine Express