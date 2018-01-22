Trolley-dash thief strikes again as she struggles with cancer fears

A trolley-dash thief who has been living in fear of cancer and battling to overcome a drug addiction has struck again.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 17, how Angela Lane, 45, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole £351.36 worth of groceries from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on December 21, with a trolley-dash.

Lane has previous convictions including a trolley-dash theft at Tesco, in Alfreton, committed on December 18, 2015, and one at Sainsbury’s, in Ripley, committed on April 23, 2016.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said Lane’s latest trolley-dash theft was also committed after she had stolen Gucci Guilty and Dolce and Gabbana fragrances from Boots, on Lower Pavement, in Chesterfield, on November 28.

Mrs Bickley said: “During the offence at Boots she selected three bottles of perfume and left without paying and she was detained and the goods were recovered to the value of £243.”

Weeks later, she was also seen leaving the Tesco Extra store, on Lockoford Lane, at Chesterfield, on December 21, according to Mrs Bickley, with a full trolley of goods worth £351.36 but she was stopped.

Lane told police she had stolen the fragrances for Christmas presents after she had suffered a drugs relapse and her defence solicitor John Last added that Lane has been struggling to cope while under-going tests for cancer.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two thefts from Boots and Tesco.

Mr Last said: “She has had personal problems and has had a relapse with a long-standing problem with drugs.”

He added: “She went to get money for Christmas presents and there was no money in the bank and she panicked and went on to do what is often termed a trolley-dash.”

Mr Last said Lane has also been given a potential diagnosis of throat cancer and she has also grown concerned after she has found a lump.

He added: “It is the concern of cancer coming back that has spiralled her out of control and she resorted to drugs.”

Lane had also been undergoing tests for cancer when she committed two previous trolley-dash thefts.

Magistrates adjourned the case until January 19 to consider probation reports before the case was further adjourned until January 29.

Lane was released on bail with the conditions that she is not to enter a Boots or a Tesco store.