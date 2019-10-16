TV star toasts garden firm’s half century

TV presenter and professional gardener Toby Buckland was the guest speaker at an event to mark 50 years in business for a Derbyshire company earlier this month.

Family-run gardening business, Amberol, of Alfreton, celebrated their 50th year of trading with a keynote speech from the celebrity gardener.

Around 80 customers, staff, and friends attended the event which included a tour of Amberol’s factory.

During his speech, Toby Buckland offered the audience the benefit of 30 years’ experience working in the horticultural industry sharing knowledge, advice and tips.

Toby said: “It was a pleasure to be part of their half-century celebration. Here’s to the next fifty years.”

Set up in 1969, Amberol is still a family business. The managing director, for the last 16 years, Patience Atkinson-Gregory, is founder Phil Atkinson’s daughter.

Ms Atkinson-Gregory said: “It was wonderful to see so many Amberol customers and friends in one place to celebrate five decades in business. We have always considered our customers as friends so wanted to include as many as possible.”