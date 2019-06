Two arrests were made last night (June 22) after offenders burgled a Boots store in Buxton.

Offenders smashed their way into the Boots store in Bakewell with hammer.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, Derbyshire Dales Local Policing Unit, and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit located a vehicle with two suspects inside.

In the vehicle, officers found a hammer, duvet full of perfumes and a dog.

Two suspects arrested, and the vehicle seized.

The dog was taken home by officers.

