Two motorbikes stolen from Hope

Police are appealing for help to track down two motorbikes stolen from a barn in Castleton Road, Hope.

The offenders broke in sometime overnight between December 28 and 29, forced open the doors and stole two motorcycles, a KTM 450 and a red and white child’s bike with the number 69 painted on it, and a distinctive Valentino Rossi replica helmet.

It is believed that a vehicle was used to move the bikes after they were stolen.

Anyone with information, quote reference 18000630703 along with the name of the officer in the case PC Barry

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.