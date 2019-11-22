Two vehicles involved in crash in Derbyshire

Emergency services attended a crash in a Derbyshire village last night.
Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the collision in Wardlow Mires, near Tideswell, shortly after 11pm.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "There were two vehicles involved - thankfully no people were trapped.
"The casualties were assessed by the ambulance service."
