Derbyshire police said an uninsured driver was caught when he 'bombed past' one of their vans.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted about the incident shortly after 6.15am today.

The unit said: "The driver didn't do himself any favours bombing past a dog van in Wirksworth.

"When stopped it transpired he wasn't insured to drive his dad's car.

"The vehicle was recovered and the driver reported."

Police have not released any further details about this incident at this stage.