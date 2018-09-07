Universal Credit roll-out brings benefit changes to Matlock next week

Universal Credit, a benefit for working age people that includes help towards housing costs, is being rolled out in Matlock from September 12.

Derbyshire Dales District Council will not be able to accept new claims for Housing Benefit from working age residents with a Matlock postcode from that date.

Instead, new claimants must apply for Universal Credit (UC) at Matlock Jobcentre on Lime Grove Walk.

However, local residents must continue to claim help from the council towards their Council Tax by claiming Council Tax Support.

Anyone who received Housing Benefit from the council up to September 12 will continue to do so until they are no longer entitled to it, or until the council is asked to end Housing Benefit payments because the person has claimed, or needs to claim, UC.

Pensioners remain unaffected and can continue to claim Housing Benefit, as can people in supported accommodation and claimants who have been told they cannot currently claim UC.

Matlock Job Centre can be contacted on 0800 1690190. For more information, see www.gov.uk/universal-credit.