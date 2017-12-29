Van driver is banned from the road after failing to give a drink-drive test specimen

A van driver has been sentenced to a community order with unpaid work after he failed to give a breath specimen to police while he was under suspicion of drink-driving.

Derby magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 28, how Simon Bradley, 33, of Windermere Road, Long Eaton, was stopped after police spotted him driving and swerving without his lights on as he headed to Long Eaton.

Bradley pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police after the incident on October 27.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Bradley to a 12 month community order with ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Bradley was also banned from driving for 12 months.