Vehicle hits building in Derbyshire village

Firefighters have given first aid to a woman driver after a vehicle was in collision with a building at Grange Valley

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted about the incident at 8.32 this morning (Tuesday October 22)

The Lilies Griffe Grange Valley

08:32hrs Control informed of a vehicle in collision with a building at The Lillies, Griffe Grange Valley. @FireWirksworth and @MatlockFireStn attend and make the scene safe. Crews give first aid to a casualty who was helped out of the vehicle by passers-by before our arrival.

