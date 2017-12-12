Vets' staff help the homeless in Chesterfield

Generous staff at three veterinary surgeons in Derbyshire are helping the homeless in the run up to Christmas.

Carrick Veterinary Group branches in Chesterfield, Clowne and Matlock are running a 'reverse advent calendar' where every member of staff is donating one non-perishable food item for every day of December.

It is expected nearly 500 food items will be collected.

They will be donated to St Michael's Soup Kitchen, a charity which provides food and drink to the homeless in Chesterfield. Pictured are Brian Sargeant, the clinical director of Chesterfeld’s Carrick vets, and some of the staff making their donations.