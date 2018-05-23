VIDEO: How to bag yourself a free Alton Towers season pass this half-term

Families are being invited to get involved in a fun challenge this half-term with the chance to win a free Alton Towers season pass.

The theme park has launched a new, free initiative - '22 Things to do before you're 1.4 metres' - to help young visitors get the most out of their visit. Any families who complete the challenge during the half-term break next week will be in with a chance of winning a season pass.

The challenge is open to families throughout the half-term

The challenge asks young guests to complete a series of 22 tasks, all aimed at those under 1.4 metres tall. They can then collect reward stickers and earn themselves the title of Towers Voyager or Towers Explorer.

And each day during the half-term (May 26 to June 3), ten families who complete the mission will win season passes, each worth £55, for the 2018 season.

Laura Gerrard, Senior Brand Manager for Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are really excited to launch ‘22 Things to do before you’re 1.4 metres’ which aims to help guests enjoy even more fun at Alton Towers. Often visitors don’t realise just how much there is to do and see here.

"The challenges have been set with clear age ranges in mind, to help families enjoy everything there is to do at the theme park, having fun and learning as they go.”

Youngsters under 1.4 metres are invited to complete a series of 22 challenges

Challenges across the resort include:

* Counting the windows of the Banqueting Hall of the Towers

* Discovering the Chinese Pagoda in the theme park's historic gardens

* Finding out what rays eat in the theme park's Sharkbait Reef by SEA LIFE

Families who complete the challenge will be in with the chance of winning a season pass for the theme park

* learning Makaton for 'butterfly' demonstrated by Mr Tumble in the Something Special Sensory Garden.

Guests who complete the activity pack will be crowned a ‘Towers Voyager’ or ‘Towers Explorer’, depending on their height.

Towers Explorer challenges, aimed at younger guests, will see them explore CBeebies Land and have fun in Big Fun Show Time completing the hop scotch, counting the CBeebies Bugs and meeting some their favourite CBeebies characters to gain their Towers Explorer sticker.

Towers Voyagers will be encouraged to brave some of the resort’s exciting rides to complete their challenge, such as riding the brand new attraction Wicker Man, defeating the zombies in Duel and scream as loud as they can on the Runaway Mine Train to earn their special Towers Voyager sticker.

Following the half-term break, 22 Things to do before you’re 1.4metres will be available for guests to complete throughout the 2018 season and those who successfully complete the mission will be entered into a prize draw to win a family short break at Alton Towers Resort.