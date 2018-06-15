Vigilant McDonald’s staff tipped-off police about a drink-drive customer

Eagle-eyed staff at McDonald’s tipped-off police after they believed a customer at a Derbyshire M1 service station had been drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 12, how Arron Nicholas Spencer, 30, of Devonshire Avenue East, Hasland, Chesterfield, had been drinking during the day after the breakdown of a relationship and he went to the McDonald’s at the Markham Vale services.

Prosecuting solicitor Mark Fielding said: “The offence was detected as result of the defendant pulling off the motorway and going to McDonald’s.

“Staff thought he was drunk and there were police officers there and they called them and he failed a breathalyser test.”

Barber Spencer, who has a previous driving ban, registered 48microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath during a further test at Chesterfield police station when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at the M1 Commerce Park, on Harper Way, at Duckmanton, and also admitted having no insurance after police had carried out further checks.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said: “He bitterly regrets the decision to drive the motor vehicle.

“He only went as far as McDonald’s to get food. He had been drinking during the day and he was in a very low mood after coming out of a long-term relationship.”

Ms Page added that Spencer has also seen his GP and he has been referred for counselling and he is now on medication.

Spencer also stated he had had a problem with a monthly payment for his insurance, according to Ms Page, and his policy had to be terminated but he had thought the insurance was still in place.

Magistrates fined Spencer £346 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Spencer was also disqualified from driving for 36 months but this ban could be reduced by 39 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.