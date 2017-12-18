Volunteers ensure Winster shop stays open on Christmas Day

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at Winster Community Village Shop and will continue throughout the festive season - including the big day itself.

For thanks to a growing band of volunteers the important village amenity will open to customers for three hours on Christmas Day morning.

As well as stocking up on those forgotten Christmas essentials such as brandy butter, batteries and brussels sprouts, shoppers will also be treated to carols on theclarinet.

Winster shop volunteer Anthea Rawlence said: “Despite weeks of planning we’ve all been caught out and forgotten items to complete our Christmas Day dinner.

“We wanted to make sure help was at hand by opening the shop on Christmas Day morning so there’s no need to panic.

“Volunteers will run the shop for the morning offering a friendly smile and a bit of Christmas cheer.”

It’s almost 13 years since the village took over the running of the shop following months of planning to save it from closure.

Now - run by six paid employees and supported by more than 50 local volunteers - the shop continues to go from strength to strength.

Shop manager Jayne Hufton said the shop is a great example of what can be achieved when a whole community pulls together.

“We pride ourselves on selling local produce from local suppliers. Importantly, we offer a friendly service and try hard to meet the needs of all our customers.

“But we wouldn’t be able to do it without the vital support of our volunteers. We’re incredibly grateful for their help all year round - including on Christmas Day.”

The village shop will be open from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Christmas Day.

For more information on Winster shop opening times visit www.winster.org.