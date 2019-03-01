Vote for your favourite community police officer in the Derbyshire Community Policing Awards 2019

Derbyshire Constabulary are giving members of the public the chance to recognise the work done by community officers, volunteers and police staff who work in your area.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: “There is some excellent work going on across Derbyshire with officers and staff addressing the concerns of residents, and every single day people take the time to thank me for the professionalism, concern and compassion of my officers and staff. It is very rewarding to know that members of the Derbyshire Constabulary are thought of very highly and our work is greatly appreciated by the people we serve. These awards will reward those staff for their hard work and dedication.”

There are three categories again this year and after the success of last year’s ceremony in September, being chosen as a winner is a huge honour.

Award Categories

Community Police Officer of the Year

Has an officer helped you resolve a difficult situation?

Has an officer made a difference to the quality of life in your area?

Has an officer exceeded your expectations?

Has an officer gone the extra mile, perhaps in their own time?

The award is open to any police officer serving within Derbyshire Constabulary. It

is not restricted to officers who have a specific community liaison role. The

diversity of the work carried out by the police force means that service to the

community can encompass a wide range of activities

Police Community Support Officer of the Year

The award for Police Community Support Officer of the Year recognises outstanding contribution within the community in addressing local concerns, fear of crime and on improving reassurance.

Neighbourhood Team of the Year

This award for the best Safer Neighbourhood team is aimed at highlighting the fantastic work done by officers working with their partner organisations in the community.

2019 entry deadline

Nominations will stay open for the month of March.

Members of the public, schools, voluntary and community groups and partner organisations who would like to nominate someone for an award can do so by submitting a nomination via the link below.

That’s the quickest and easiest way, but you can also write to: Chief Constable, Derbyshire Constabulary Headquarters, Butterley Hall, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3RS.

It is important to put as much information as possible to enable them to judge effectively.

The winners will be selected by a judging panel which includes the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

You can vote here