Warning over mattresses being sold from the back of a van in Derbyshire

Derbyshire trading standards bosses have issued a warning after receiving reports about mattresses being sold from the back of a van.

Reports state the van driver is claiming the mattress is a failed delivery and now needs to be sold at a 'knock-down' price.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire trading standards said: "Mattresses sold in the UK must comply with safety regulations such that they are flame-resistant and must have a blue safety label attached.

"With no way of tracing the seller, there is no way of checking whether the mattress is safe and it has been known for false safety labels to be stitched in to look authentic.

"When selling goods at the door, the trader must, by law, also provide customers with written confirmation that they have a 14-day cancellation period in which they are entitled to change their mind about the purchase, and how to obtain a refund.

"In this case, the trader is not issuing this paperwork.

"We wish to advise people to be wary of anyone selling goods in this way as legitimate companies very rarely sell mattresses in this way.

"If you have any concerns or information about this matter, you can call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 or Derbyshire police on 101."