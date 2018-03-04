Warnings of ice despite rising temperatures as Beast from the East proves stubborn

The Met Office has issued a continued warning for icy conditions across the East Midlands throughout today, Sunday, March 4.

Its Yellow Warning of Ice is expected to be in place right up until 11am, tomorrow, Monday, March 5, despite a forecast for rising temperatures.

Misty conditions with rain, sleet and hill snow are expected to continue, according to the Met Office.

But this should ease off by the afternoon when temperatures could reach as high four degrees centigrade.

The Met Office has forecast a breezy day but it should be less cold but Met Office ice warnings remain in place.

By tonight, it is expected to stay cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle and light snow over higher ground with mist and fog and temperatures of about three degrees centigrade.

The Met Office has forecast low temperatures of one degree centigrade and highs of four degrees centigrade this Sunday.

Main roads look clear but some have yet to be re-opened including the A57 Snake Pass and many side roads remain treacherous.

The Woodhead Pass has been re-opened but the route between Holmfirth and Woodhead Pass is still closed.

