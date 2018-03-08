WATCH: Amazing timelapse footage of new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers being constructed

This fantastic time-lapse video shows the construction of the new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers.

It has been released as the theme park announced the new ride - the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for more than 20 years - will officially open to the public on Saturday March 17.

John Wardley – legendary rollercoaster developer and the man behind iconic rides including Nemesis, Oblivion and The Smiler at Alton Towers – said: “What Alton Towers have done is created a fabulous, fast-paced, smooth, thrilling, exhilarating ride which is beautifully and imaginatively presented to a standard far higher than probably any other woodie in the world.”

It is the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for more than 20 years.

