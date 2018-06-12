WATCH: Heartwarming relationship Peak District photographer Villager Jim has with wildlife in his garden

Peak District photographer Villager Jim has created a video showing the special relationship he has cultivated with some of the wildlife in his garden.

The video, which he shared on his Facebook page yesterday, shows the relationship he he has built up with a blue tit named Deidre.

For three years, Deidre has fed her young with the help of mealworms from a tin held out by Villager Jim

He said: "Deidre really is a one in a million little bird in my garden who for three years now has fed her young with the help of the odd breakfast from my little tin of mealworms."

The video shows Deidre coming over to take mealworms from the tin that Villager Jim is holding, and later on, even sitting on his hand.