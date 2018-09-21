Watch overflowing drains and flooded streets as Matlock was hit by Storm Bronagh

Matlock suffered from flash floods last night as Storm Bronagh brought heavy rain.

Beshlie Megan took pictures and video of the flooding in Matlock town centre last night.

Picture by Beshlie Megan

Writing on Facebook she said: " Matlock town is officially flooded, been considering a midnight run in our swimwear... or anyone fancy getting the kayaks out, think the Derwent maybe out of the question but Crown Square looks alright."

Flooding has now gone in Matlock town centre and Derbyshire Dale District Council workers are clearing up mud and debris today.

Latest weather warning includes flooding for Sunday