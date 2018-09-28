Water rescue units axed from Chesterfield and Matlock fire stations

Fire authority chiefs have decided to remove its specialist water rescue units from Matlock and Chesterfield fire stations.

Members of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Authority agreed at a meeting on Thursday to also axe the aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Buxton fire station.

The decision comes after a review of specialist response provision across the county, and follows a six-week public consultation in respect of the three proposals.

In his report to members, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said: “The review of the specialist response provision for Derbyshire has been carried out in line with the service’s Integrated Risk Management Plan 2017-21 and calls for a decision based on the authority’s responsibility to provide an efficient and effective service to Derbyshire communities.

"The review and proposals put forward for decision today are also based on a risk based, intelligence led approach.”

The service said the water rescue equipment from Chesterfield and Matlock would be retained and training given for personnel to operate on a 'water first responder' basis from stations across the county.

It will also maintain two ALP appliances across Derbyshire alongside "normal support arrangements with neighbouring fire and rescue services, for over border assistance if required".