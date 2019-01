This morning (January 13) will see cloud with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The cloud and drizzle is set to give way to a dry afternoon with sunny spells, although the odd shower is also possible.

Today will be windy throughout.

Today will be windy throughout.

The maximum temperature could hit a mild 11 °C.

Tonight will remain dry with patchy cloud, and winds gradually easing.

Cloud will thicken later in the night bringing some showery outbreaks of rain.

The minimum temperature could drop to 2 °C.