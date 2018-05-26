WEATHER: A mainly dry, misty day with some sunshine for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a mainly dry, misty day with some spells of sunshine for Derbyshire and the East Midlands today, Saturday, May 26.

Following the odd shower first thing, today will be dry with low cloud and hill fog dispersing to leave spells of sunshine.

It is expected to be a rather breezy day, according to the Met Office, but it should feel warm in the sun.

The Met Office has said that by tonight it looks set to be dry with clear periods as well as some patchy cloud at times.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 20 degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and lows of around 11 degrees centigrade.

By tomorrow, Sunday, May 27, the Met Office has forecast light rain and breezy conditions with some sunshine and temperature highs of 22 degrees centigrade and lows of 12 degrees.