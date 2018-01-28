WEATHER: A mild, breezy and cloudy day for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a mild, cloudy and breezy day for Sunday, January 28, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

Some rain is expected at times, according to the Met Office, but most areas should stay mainly dry.

The Met Office has also forecast some possible brighter intervals particularly in the east of the region.

By tonight it should be very mild during the evening as well as overnight but a strong wind is expected, according to forecasters.

The Met Office has also highlighted top temperatures of 12 degrees centigrade and lows of ten degrees centigrade.