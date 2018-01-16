WEATHER ALERT: More snow warnings issued for Derbyshire today, tomorrow and Thursday

Derbyshire could see up to 20cm of snow on Wednesday night, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for the county for between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

It states: "A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"Across some central or northern areas, a spell of persistent and perhaps heavy snow may develop.

"This could see 3-8 cm of snow accumulate in places with up to 20 cm over high ground. There remains uncertainty regarding the extent and location of any heavy snowfall."

A yellow warning for snow and ice is already in force for Derbyshire between 4am today (Tuesday) and 11am on Wednesday, and there is also a yellow warning for wind in force for the county between 9pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, with winds of up to 80mph possible.