Search

WEATHER ALERT: More snow warnings issued for Derbyshire today, tomorrow and Thursday

The Met Office has issued another warning for snow for Derbyshire.
The Met Office has issued another warning for snow for Derbyshire.

Derbyshire could see up to 20cm of snow on Wednesday night, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for the county for between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

It states: "A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"Across some central or northern areas, a spell of persistent and perhaps heavy snow may develop.

"This could see 3-8 cm of snow accumulate in places with up to 20 cm over high ground. There remains uncertainty regarding the extent and location of any heavy snowfall."

A yellow warning for snow and ice is already in force for Derbyshire between 4am today (Tuesday) and 11am on Wednesday, and there is also a yellow warning for wind in force for the county between 9pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, with winds of up to 80mph possible.