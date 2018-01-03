WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds continue to batter East Midlands

A weather warning for strong winds in the East Midlands will remain in place until 7pm this evening.

The Met Office say Storm Eleanor is now over the North Sea and winds are not expected to be as strong as during Tuesday evening and last night.

The storm has, however, left a swath of strong winds in its wake.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible, and there is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

The level of expected impact has, however, been reduced from medium to low to reflect the general decrease in winds speeds.