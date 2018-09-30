WEATHER: Cloudy start is forecast with bright spells later for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to today, Sunday, September 30, with a little rain for Derbyshire but brighter spells are expected in the afternoon.

Cloud should clear as the day goes on, according to the Met Office, allowing for some brighter spells though it should stay cool.

By tonight, the Met Office stated there may be sunny spells with a dry and clear night with light winds.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13 degrees centigrade and lows of five degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.