Weather extremes trigger a flood of memories Snow, rain, strong winds and blue skies - Derbyshire people have seen it all this week. We've been trawling back through the archives to bring you these stunning weather photos. Slim pickings for ducks in snowbound Queens Park, Chesterfield, in March 2013. jpimedia Buy a Photo Snowy Matlock in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo David Chatfield on Hill Top Road in Ashover in 1979. other Buy a Photo Ploughing through the snow on Steeplegate, Chesterfield, in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3