WEATHER: New Year’s Day expected to be mainly dry for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast mainly dry conditions with sunshine across Derbyshire for today, New Year’s Day, January 1.

A few showers should give way to allow for mainly dry conditions with sunny periods, according to the Met Office, but it is expected to still feel cold.

As the day progresses, the Met Office has forecast cloud cover later in the afternoon with heavy showers arriving from the northwest by dusk with strong winds.

By tonight, strong winds and scattered showers are expected to arrive by early evening, according to the Met Office, but it should become mostly dry by midnight with clear spells for the rest of the night.

Winds are also expected to ease later but there may well be some patchy frost.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of six degrees centigrade and lows of four degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.