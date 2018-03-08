Weather update: Snow causes traffic chaos in parts of the county

Motorists have been warned to expect road delays in Derbyshire hills as up to 10 cm of snow fell overnight.

Derbyshire County Council gritted all secondary routes in preparation yesterday afternoon, all primary routes were treated last night and gritters are currently out with snow ploughs trying to keep principal routes clear.

The A6024 Holme Moss is currently closed, after a decision by Kirklees Council because of the snow.

However there are delays on many others being reported, including the A6 from Chapel-en-le-Frith into Buxton, the A6 between Taddington and Buxton and the A623.

A sopkesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “With up to 10cm expected in places this morning, roads are being re-covered as fast as we can clear them as snow continues to fall thick and fast.

“The worst of the weather is forecast to continue until around 8am with a rapid thaw expected later this afternoon, so motorists may want to consider delaying their journey until later if possible.

“We haven’t closed any roads but it’s likely that some roads in the High Peak will quickly become impassable for a time.”

Disruption to travel due to snow:

Stagecoach have said Service X18 - not operating

Service X18 not able to serve Taddington or Buxton due to snow on the roads.

High Peak Buses update -

65 - The 0845 from Sheffield will not be operating due to the severe weather in and around Buxton

199 - currently unable to operate via Peak Dale

185/6 - intending to resume service at 0900