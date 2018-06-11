Weather warning for heavy showers across East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East Midlands.

Heavy showers are expected to form over parts of northern England on this afternoon (Monday, June 11) and the warning has been put in place until 10pm tonight.

Showers are expected to move eastwards and accumulations of 20 mm in an hour and 30 to 40 mm in two to three hours are possible for some places but most will see much smaller amounts than this.

The showers will then gradually die out this evening.

People are told to expect bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.