WEATHER WARNING: snow and ice forecast to hit the East Midlands tonight

The East Midlands is being warned to prepare for icy conditions and some snow after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for the region.

Between 5pm today (Friday) and 10am tomorrow (Saturday) some icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

There is potential for slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions.

Snow showers are also expected, mainly over high ground, with longer journey times possible.

Nationally a band of rain, sleet and snow showers will move from the northwest to southeast across the yellow area through Friday, clearing during the early hours of Saturday, followed by further wintry showers. Icy patches are likely to form on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall. Around 1-2 cm snow may accumulate above about 200 m by Saturday morning with with 2-5 cm possible above 300m. Small amounts of snow are possible at low levels inland, mostly in the north.