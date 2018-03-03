Weather warnings still in place for Derbyshire despite forecasts of rising temperatures

The Met Office is still warning people against snow and icy conditions across Derbyshire despite forecasts that temperatures are expected to rise.

Derbyshire County Council has re-opened some roads in the region but others still remain closed including the A57 Snake Pass.

Some properties in the Peak District have also suffered power cuts today, Saturday, March 3, as icy and cold conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Western Power Distribution confirmed there have been power cuts in the National Park area and it has been hoping to help restore power today for those affected.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for icy conditions across the East Midlands as the Beast from the East refuses to release its hold on the region.

Pedestrians and motorists have been warned that icy conditions are expected to continue between the remainder of today, Saturday, March 3, and 11am, Sunday, March 4.

A gradual thaw is expected from the south but cold conditions are expected to stay across the north for a while longer but with less frequent and less heavy snow showers.

The Met Office has forecast spells of rain for Derbyshire by tonight with some sleet and possibly some hill snow more northwards with it easing again later with some mist and fog developing in places.

Later tonight, there could be a mix of rain, sleet and snow spreading northwards with some snow mainly on higher ground, according to the Met Office.

However, the Met Office has forecast that temperatures are expected to rise to above freezing during the night across Derbyshire.

Tomorrow, Sunday, March 4, is expected to be a rather misty, dull start with a few light showers or patches of drizzle, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has forecast that it should stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon on Sunday with a chance of some further light rain at times which may become heavier later.

For specific road checks motorists are advised to check https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/transport_roads/roads_traffic/road_maintenance/snow_info/latest_update/default.asp for details.