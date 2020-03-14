A cloudy day with some sunny spells has been forecast for Derbyshire today, Saturday, March 14.

The Met Office has forecast cloudy conditions with showers through much of this morning with sunny spells to follow.

By this afternoon, some sunnier spells will be likely to develop across eastern districts, according to the Met Office, with further showers in the west.

It is also expected to be breezy later.

By tonight, the Met Office has stated that it should quickly cloud over from the west again.

A weather front should edge east and with spells of rain at times, according to the Met Office, as it becomes increasingly windy with fresh south westerlies developing.

Conditions should stay mild.

Temperatures will start around seven degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, reaching highs of eleven degrees centigrade and lows in the evenng of around nine degrees centigrade.