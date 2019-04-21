Another warm and sunny day has been forecast for Derbyshire despite a misty start

The Met Office has forecast an early mist lifting to leave a warm and sunny day across Derbyshire and the East Midlands for today, on Sunday, April 21.

Early areas of mist, fog and low cloud should lift to leave a dry, fine and warm day with lots of sunshine, according to the Met Office.

However, there may be a light south-easterly breeze.

It is expected to stay dry and fine this evening with plenty of late sunshine, according to the Met office, and it should remain dry through tonight with mainly clear skies but there could be a few mist patches.

The Met Office has forecast high temperatures of 22 degress centigrade and lows of 11 centigrade for today.