Chesterfield weather forecast: Storm Ciara set to batter UK this weekend with 80 mph winds

The Met Office has issued a warning of severe gales and storms this weekend which it has named Storm Ciara.

Winds as powerful as 80mph could hit the area as a weather warning for the entire UK has been issued.

Storm Ciara

A low-pressure system that will impact the UK this weekend has been named as Storm Ciara by the Met Office.

A Met Office spokesman said: "#StormCiara has been named and will bring very unsettled weather across the UK through Saturday night and Sunday."

Beginning at 6pm on Saturday, the warning forecasts very strong winds that could bring nation-wide travel chaos.

Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday.

The Met Office has forecast that gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills.

Before Storm Ciara arrives, Wednesday and Thursday this week will see high pressure dominating, bringing largely fine conditions to most of the UK with the potential for frost and fog in some locations. Fog may be slow to clear on Thursday morning.

By Friday evening conditions will start to become more unsettled with spells of rain and a developing breeze.

Saturday will be a relatively dry day for much of the UK before further strengthening winds and rain arrive from the west in the evening ahead of Storm Ciara.