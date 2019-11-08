Derbyshire flooding school closures

A number of Derbyshire schools are closed today or opening later due to flooding and road closures

South Darley Primary School will be closed today due to the rising floodwaters at Darley Bridge and most routes to school being blocked.

The school added: "This means the majority of staff can not get here and no hot dinners would be able to be delivered. Sorry for any disruption. Stay Safe."

Parkside Community School will open at 11am to students.

Killamarsh Junior School is closed as flooding means the school has no heating. The school added: "We wont be able to operate the boilers until we have had maintenance work done. Please see our website and Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your understanding!"

Brookfield school is also opening later this morning to allow staff time to get through roads affected by flooding.

Barlborough Primary School will be closed until 10am due to a boiler issue and Brampton Primary School will be closed all day due to flooding and damage to the school's building.

In Brimington, Henry Bradley nursery and infant school is due to open at 10am.

Barrow Hill Primary Academy won't open at all as they aren't able to provide meals to their pupils.

Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Primary School is closed today due to the closure of all major routes to the school. The school explained: "The A6 is closed in both directions. No staff members are able to make it into school today. Matlock Bath is on flood alert and the river is at a dangerously high level.

"Apologies to any convenience caused to our families. Please stay safe".