Derbyshire set for clear skies on New Year's Eve

Whether you’re ringing in the new year at a club, pub or at home in front of the telly, here's the forecast for the big night.

As we leave the Christmas festivities behind us and prepare to welcome a new decade, you might be heading out in your gladrags, or settling in your pyjamas for the night.

Adam Johnson

However you’re spending the night, you may want to know what the weather has in store – and it’s looking like a dry January to begin with.

New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire is looking like a calm one weather wise, with clear skies predicted for this evening.

The Met Office is predicting a fine day for the last few hours of the year, with temperatures reaching 8 °C.

The mercury is expected to drop to 2 °C by midnight on New Year’s Day, so wrap up warm if you’re heading out.

It’ll stay mild throughout New Year’s Day too with highs of around 8 °C, before wind and rain sets in later in the week.

Thursday is looking windier with rain likely for a time, and Friday will be much the same.

A brief colder outbreak is likely on Saturday.

Dr Mark McCarthy, the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre said: “2019 will be remembered as an exceptional year for weather records, as it is unusual to get both the UK summer and winter high temperature records within the same calendar year.

“But this continues a pattern of high-temperature records in the UK over the last few decades, as a result of our warming climate.”