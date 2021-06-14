Derbyshire to be hit by thunderstorms with 36-hour weather warning in place

The Met Office have put a weather warning in place across the county from 6pm this Wednesday, June 16 to 6am on Friday, June 18.

Temperatures will still remain high at the start of this week, ranging from 20°C today (Monday, June 14) and hotting up to 22°C tomorrow before hitting a high of 25°C on Wednesday – coinciding with the arrival of the stormy weather.

The latest forecast shows that rain is likely on Thursday with heavy showers starting at around 4am and rainfall expected to continue throughout the day, as the temperature is set to drop to 20°C.

Chesterfield is set to be hit by thunderstorms later this week, according to the Met Office.

While the weather warning for thunderstorms is in place on Friday, it is currently expected to remain cloudy and dry across Derbyshire on Friday with highs of 19°C and 18°C on Saturday.

Most of England, from the south coast to Middlesbrough is affected by the yellow notice – which warns residents to prepare for travel disruptions and instances of flash flooding due to the predicted thunderstorms.

The Met Office said: “Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of the country and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

Forecasters have warned that some ‘intense thunderstorms’ could occur in this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds possible.