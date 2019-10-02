East Midlands flood warning map- find out if your area will be affected by Hurricane Lorenzo

Hurricane Lorenzo is threatening to bring more heavy downpours to the UK- and our region is set to be one of the 'worst affected', say forecasters.

Hurricane Lorenzo, 'a real beast of a storm' according to the Met Office, is the 'most powerful' hurricane ever recorded so close to Europe.

It will arrive in the UK as an ex-hurricane later this week, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Three flood warnings (flooding is expected) are currently in place for:

River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall

River Soar at caravan park near Barrow upon Soar

River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park

15 flood alerts (flooding is possible) are currently in place for:

Burton Trent

Loughborough Urban Watercourses

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower Tame

River Anker and River Sence

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Mease

River Sow and River Penk

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

Rothley Brook in Leicestershire

Rugeley Trent

There are no 'severe' flood warnings currently in place.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Suri said: “There has been considerable uncertainty over the potential track of Lorenzo after it passes The Azores. However we are now increasingly confident the remnants of Lorenzo will move towards the UK, bringing a spell of wet and very windy weather to western parts on Thursday and Friday.

“At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday. Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the UK through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.

“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area.”

To view the flood warning map, click here: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

