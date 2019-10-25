Here's what the weather will be like today

Get ready for a downpour as cloud and heavy rain moving northwards through the day.

After a dry start to the day cloud will thicken through the morning with rain moving northwards during the afternoon. The rain will be persistent and heavy at times, especially over the hills. Winds strengthening through the day. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

It will be cloudy overnight with persistent heavy rain for many and extensive thick fog over the hills. Any drier spells are likely to be short-lived. Strong winds. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

More heavy rain and floods predicted for Derbyshire as Met Office continue with yellow warning