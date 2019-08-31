Here's what to expect from the weather as the weekend begins

It will be a dry and bright start, but cloud and outbreaks of rain will move east from late morning, clearing this afternoon.

Dry conditions with increasing amounts of sunshine will follow.

Temperatures generally slightly lower than Friday. Breezy for much of today. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight the isolated showers may reach the Peak District, but generally everywhere will be dry with long clear spells and the wind becoming light. Feeling cooler than recent nights. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Sunday will be breezy, feeling fresher, with sunshine and scattered showers, these becoming heavy at times. However, many areas will start dry and sunny before the cloud and showers build. Maximum temperature 19 °C.