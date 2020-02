A yellow weather warning for snow and rain is in place for much of Derbyshire today.

Snow, rain and high winds are leading to traffic chaos and long delays in some parts of the county.

The A515 is often the location of road traffic collisions when it becomes icy and snowy (pic: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press)

Winds of up to 54mph are developing in some areas, and the Met Office warn that the snow could lead to some disruption for higher routes in the Pennines, especially above 250 metres elevation.

Follow our live blog for updates on weather conditions and road closures.